C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:CHRW Stock Is Going Next

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) is 6.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $86.60 and a high of $121.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHRW stock was last observed hovering at around $94.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.8% off its average median price target of $93.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.61% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -57.53% lower than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $97.67, the stock is -2.20% and -0.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing 2.95% at the moment leaves the stock -1.67% off its SMA200. CHRW registered -10.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.86.

The stock witnessed a -7.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.28%, and is -1.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.88% over the week and 2.22% over the month.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) has around 16902 employees, a market worth around $11.05B and $22.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.74 and Fwd P/E is 20.79. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.78% and -19.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 17.30% this year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.64M, and float is at 115.10M with Short Float at 12.30%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Short Michael John,the company’sPresident, Global Forwarding. SEC filings show that Short Michael John sold 16,155 shares of the company’s common stock on May 04 at a price of $104.56 per share for a total of $1.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75937.0 shares.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that Freeman Angela K. (CHRO and ESG Officer) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $104.43 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 92373.0 shares of the CHRW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, Pinkerton Mac S (Pres. of North America Trans.) disposed off 7,624 shares at an average price of $101.57 for $0.77 million. The insider now directly holds 87,001 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW).

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) that is trading 24.18% up over the past 12 months and Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) that is 5.68% higher over the same period. J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) is -0.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.