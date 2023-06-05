CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 20.71% Upside

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) is 27.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.19 and a high of $11.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CCCS stock was last observed hovering at around $11.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.71% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -11.0% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.10, the stock is 13.09% and 20.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 22.68% off its SMA200. CCCS registered 21.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 20.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.50.

The stock witnessed a 21.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.28%, and is 7.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.42% over the week and 3.77% over the month.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) has around 2375 employees, a market worth around $7.01B and $800.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 246.67 and Fwd P/E is 33.64. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.45% and -0.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 113.00% this year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 616.22M, and float is at 602.09M with Short Float at 0.85%.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Herb Brian. SEC filings show that Herb Brian sold 97,459 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $11.08 per share for a total of $1.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Christo Rodney (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 11,495 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $11.08 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CCCS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, Herb Brian () disposed off 2,541 shares at an average price of $11.01 for $27967.0. The insider now directly holds 289,579 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS).