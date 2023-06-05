Check out this: Better Choice Company Inc. (BTTR) could be on the verge of a big rally

Better Choice Company Inc. (AMEX: BTTR) is -41.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $2.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BTTR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 92.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.31, the stock is -17.06% and -22.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.44 million and changing -4.94% at the moment leaves the stock -60.61% off its SMA200. BTTR registered -87.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.54.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -17.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.77%, and is -7.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.93% over the week and 16.68% over the month.

Better Choice Company Inc. (BTTR) has around 46 employees, a market worth around $10.09M and $46.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -82.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.64% and -89.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-117.80%).

Better Choice Company Inc. (BTTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Better Choice Company Inc. (BTTR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Better Choice Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.20% this year.

Better Choice Company Inc. (BTTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.48M, and float is at 18.20M with Short Float at 1.50%.

Better Choice Company Inc. (BTTR) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Better Choice Company Inc. (BTTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Young Donald,the company’sChief Sales Officer. SEC filings show that Young Donald bought 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $1.50 per share for a total of $16500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.57 million shares.

Better Choice Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that Sauermann Robert (COO) bought a total of 1,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $1.70 per share for $2975.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28800.0 shares of the BTTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 30, Sauermann Robert (COO) acquired 1,750 shares at an average price of $1.82 for $3185.0. The insider now directly holds 27,050 shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (BTTR).