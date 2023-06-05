Check out this: Deere & Company (DE) could be on the verge of a big rally

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) is -13.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $283.81 and a high of $448.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DE stock was last observed hovering at around $352.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 18.5% off its average median price target of $447.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.74% off the consensus price target high of $560.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -1.11% lower than the price target low of $367.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $371.07, the stock is 1.46% and -2.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.86 million and changing 5.25% at the moment leaves the stock -6.04% off its SMA200. DE registered 5.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.20.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.76%, and is 4.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.44% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

Deere & Company (DE) has around 82200 employees, a market worth around $104.47B and $59.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.45 and Fwd P/E is 11.50. Profit margin for the company is 15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.75% and -17.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Deere & Company (DE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Deere & Company (DE) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Deere & Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.60% this year.

Deere & Company (DE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 296.32M, and float is at 295.71M with Short Float at 0.90%.

Deere & Company (DE) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Deere & Company (DE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by von Pentz Markwart,the company’sPres Ag & Turf, Sml Ag & Turf. SEC filings show that von Pentz Markwart sold 7,110 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $356.69 per share for a total of $2.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57115.0 shares.

Deere & Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that CAMPBELL RYAN D (Pres, WWC&F and Pwr Systems) sold a total of 11,429 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $439.69 per share for $5.03 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13147.0 shares of the DE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, Howze Marc A (Sr Advisor, Office of Chairman) disposed off 10,910 shares at an average price of $442.79 for $4.83 million. The insider now directly holds 17,321 shares of Deere & Company (DE).

Deere & Company (DE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is trading 4.16% up over the past 12 months and CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) that is -7.72% lower over the same period. The Toro Company (TTC) is 25.99% up on the 1-year trading charts.