Check out this: PVH Corp. (PVH) could be on the verge of a big rally

PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) is 9.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.49 and a high of $94.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PVH stock was last observed hovering at around $77.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $94.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.49% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -3.52% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $77.64, the stock is -7.90% and -8.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.05 million and changing -0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 8.63% off its SMA200. PVH registered 9.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.14.

The stock witnessed a -5.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.72%, and is -10.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.38% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

PVH Corp. (PVH) has around 19000 employees, a market worth around $4.89B and $9.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.61 and Fwd P/E is 6.97. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.52% and -17.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

PVH Corp. (PVH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PVH Corp. (PVH) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PVH Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -77.10% this year.

PVH Corp. (PVH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.30M, and float is at 62.08M with Short Float at 4.25%.

PVH Corp. (PVH) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at PVH Corp. (PVH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FISCHER MARK D,the company’sEVP, General Counsel & Sec. SEC filings show that FISCHER MARK D sold 1,732 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 11 at a price of $81.00 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32468.0 shares.

PVH Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that HOLMES JAMES (EVP & Controller) sold a total of 4,417 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $74.68 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15420.0 shares of the PVH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, Larsson Stefan (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 18,540 shares at an average price of $53.94 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 136,541 shares of PVH Corp. (PVH).

PVH Corp. (PVH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include V.F. Corporation (VFC) that is trading -63.64% down over the past 12 months and Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) that is -4.70% lower over the same period. Under Armour Inc. (UA) is -24.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.