CIEN Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Now

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is -5.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.33 and a high of $56.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CIEN stock was last observed hovering at around $47.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.1% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.96% off the consensus price target high of $74.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -6.96% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.13, the stock is 7.26% and 1.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing 2.34% at the moment leaves the stock 1.95% off its SMA200. CIEN registered -6.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.70.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.96%, and is 6.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.69% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) has around 8079 employees, a market worth around $7.01B and $3.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.45 and Fwd P/E is 13.24. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.57% and -14.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ciena Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.50% this year.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.08M, and float is at 146.89M with Short Float at 3.03%.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Insider Activity

A total of 166 insider transactions have happened at Ciena Corporation (CIEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 131 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rothenstein David M,the company’sSVP and Chief Strategy Officer. SEC filings show that Rothenstein David M sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $43.50 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Ciena Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that McFeely Scott (SVP, Networking Platforms) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $43.50 per share for $87000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 98230.0 shares of the CIEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, PETRIK ANDREW C (VP, CONTROLLER) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $43.50 for $43500.0. The insider now directly holds 28,232 shares of Ciena Corporation (CIEN).

Ciena Corporation (CIEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading 10.59% up over the past 12 months and Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) that is 29.92% higher over the same period.