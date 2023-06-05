Danaher Corporation (DHR) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 34.1% Upside

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is -11.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $221.22 and a high of $303.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DHR stock was last observed hovering at around $232.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.93% off its average median price target of $275.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.1% off the consensus price target high of $356.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -2.01% lower than the price target low of $230.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $234.62, the stock is 1.48% and -2.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.23 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock -9.10% off its SMA200. DHR registered -10.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.82.

The stock witnessed a -4.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.32%, and is 1.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 1.93% over the month.

Danaher Corporation (DHR) has around 79000 employees, a market worth around $171.70B and $30.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.25 and Fwd P/E is 22.70. Profit margin for the company is 22.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.06% and -22.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

Danaher Corporation (DHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Danaher Corporation (DHR) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Danaher Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.70% this year.

Danaher Corporation (DHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 729.40M, and float is at 648.17M with Short Float at 0.64%.

Danaher Corporation (DHR) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Danaher Corporation (DHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Raskas Daniel,the company’sSVP – Corporate Development. SEC filings show that Raskas Daniel sold 19,847 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $228.50 per share for a total of $4.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38673.0 shares.

Danaher Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that LOHR WALTER G (Director) sold a total of 3,490 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $240.88 per share for $0.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12115.0 shares of the DHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 04, Weidemanis Joakim (Executive Vice President) disposed off 9,934 shares at an average price of $245.27 for $2.44 million. The insider now directly holds 91,423 shares of Danaher Corporation (DHR).

Danaher Corporation (DHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is trading -40.17% down over the past 12 months. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is -6.49% down on the 1-year trading charts.