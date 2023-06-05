Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK) is -15.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.02 and a high of $28.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EMBK stock was last observed hovering at around $2.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 7.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.78, the stock is -3.67% and 1.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.96 million and changing -0.36% at the moment leaves the stock -42.99% off its SMA200. EMBK registered -89.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.52%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.29.

The stock witnessed a 2.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.03%, and is -5.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 4.94% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 37.62% and -90.14% from its 52-week high.

Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Embark Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.80% this year.

Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.63M, and float is at 17.48M with Short Float at 6.35%.

Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Venkatesan Siddhartha,the company’sChief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Venkatesan Siddhartha sold 9,102 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $3.14 per share for a total of $28580.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58015.0 shares.

Embark Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 30 that Data Collective IV, L.P. (10% Owner) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 30 and was made at $9.64 per share for $96388.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.21 million shares of the EMBK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, Data Collective IV, L.P. (10% Owner) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $11.64 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 3,202,107 shares of Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK).