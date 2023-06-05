Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) is -2.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.20 and a high of $43.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVST stock was last observed hovering at around $32.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.87% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 19.61% higher than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.96, the stock is -3.17% and -10.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing 2.23% at the moment leaves the stock -8.83% off its SMA200. NVST registered -21.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.49.

The stock witnessed a -12.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.96%, and is 0.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 3.56% over the month.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) has around 12700 employees, a market worth around $5.28B and $2.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.56 and Fwd P/E is 15.50. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.64% and -24.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Envista Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.70% this year.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 163.60M, and float is at 161.64M with Short Float at 6.48%.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yu Howard H,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Yu Howard H sold 10,016 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $37.90 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45865.0 shares.

Envista Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Yu Howard H (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 657 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $36.55 per share for $24013.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51106.0 shares of the NVST stock.