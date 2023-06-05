First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) is -28.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.53 and a high of $9.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AG stock was last observed hovering at around $6.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $5.93, the stock is -5.45% and -12.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.53 million and changing -1.50% at the moment leaves the stock -23.04% off its SMA200. AG registered -27.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$39.72.

The stock witnessed a -14.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.33%, and is 2.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.09% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 10.98. Distance from 52-week low is 7.23% and -39.55% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 157.10% this year.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 274.49M, and float is at 271.94M with Short Float at 6.04%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Insider Activity

A total of 78 insider transactions have happened at First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 69 times.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading 16.16% up over the past 12 months and Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) that is -8.52% lower over the same period. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is -29.70% down on the 1-year trading charts.