Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) is 13.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.08 and a high of $83.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GWRE stock was last observed hovering at around $82.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -11.95% off its average median price target of $83.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.38% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -9.06% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.89, the stock is -11.23% and -9.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.3 million and changing -14.43% at the moment leaves the stock 2.66% off its SMA200. GWRE registered -9.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$43.96.

The stock witnessed a -5.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.13%, and is -10.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.70% over the week and 2.69% over the month.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) has around 3376 employees, a market worth around $6.76B and $869.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 130.55. Profit margin for the company is -17.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.12% and -15.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.30%).

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Guidewire Software Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -171.30% this year.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 81.83M, and float is at 80.84M with Short Float at 2.96%.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hung Priscilla,the company’sPresident & COO. SEC filings show that Hung Priscilla sold 2,523 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $76.88 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53793.0 shares.

Guidewire Software Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that Cooper Jeffrey Elliott (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,659 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $76.88 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60899.0 shares of the GWRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20, King James Winston (Chief Admin Officer, Gen Couns) disposed off 1,526 shares at an average price of $76.88 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 35,550 shares of Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE).

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading -25.66% down over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -5.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.