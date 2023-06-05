Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -2.28% Change This Year

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) is -2.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.67 and a high of $124.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LBRDK stock was last observed hovering at around $74.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $138.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.97% off the consensus price target high of $152.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 25.47% higher than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.53, the stock is -3.24% and -4.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing -0.16% at the moment leaves the stock -12.03% off its SMA200. LBRDK registered -39.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.58.

The stock witnessed a -8.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.44%, and is 1.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 11.11 and Fwd P/E is 7.45. Distance from 52-week low is 8.53% and -40.29% from its 52-week high.

Liberty Broadband Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.70% this year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 125.94M, and float is at 116.21M with Short Float at 3.25%.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wendling Brian J,the company’sCAO/PFO. SEC filings show that Wendling Brian J sold 6,419 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $77.59 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12274.0 shares.

Liberty Broadband Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Wendling Brian J (CAO/PFO) sold a total of 3,210 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $95.00 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11368.0 shares of the LBRDK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Green Richard R (Director) disposed off 3,270 shares at an average price of $90.79 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 8,814 shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK).

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is trading 9.72% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is 9.46% higher over the same period. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is 2.11% up on the 1-year trading charts.