MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 91.17% Change This Year

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) is 91.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $135.15 and a high of $390.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MDB stock was last observed hovering at around $293.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 82.34% off its average median price target of $375.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.49% off the consensus price target high of $430.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -79.19% lower than the price target low of $210.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $376.30, the stock is 38.18% and 55.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.12 million and changing 28.01% at the moment leaves the stock 73.08% off its SMA200. MDB registered 55.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 146.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$69.65.

The stock witnessed a 70.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 71.78%, and is 32.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.63% over the week and 4.41% over the month.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) has around 4619 employees, a market worth around $20.73B and $1.37B in sales. Fwd P/E is 190.44. Profit margin for the company is -26.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 178.43% and -3.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.60%).

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MongoDB Inc. (MDB) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MongoDB Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.90% this year.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.53M, and float is at 66.20M with Short Float at 5.71%.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Insider Activity

A total of 93 insider transactions have happened at MongoDB Inc. (MDB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 67 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MERRIMAN DWIGHT A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MERRIMAN DWIGHT A sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $280.00 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.22 million shares.

MongoDB Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that Pech Cedric (Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 15,534 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $250.00 per share for $3.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37516.0 shares of the MDB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, Porter Mark (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 2,673 shares at an average price of $250.00 for $0.67 million. The insider now directly holds 40,336 shares of MongoDB Inc. (MDB).

MongoDB Inc. (MDB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading 21.92% up over the past 12 months and Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) that is -13.68% lower over the same period.