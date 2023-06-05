NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) – The 9.2% Upside Potential Remains

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is 14.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $132.08 and a high of $197.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NXPI stock was last observed hovering at around $181.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.36% off the consensus price target high of $250.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -10.06% lower than the price target low of $165.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $181.60, the stock is 6.01% and 5.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 7.94% off its SMA200. NXPI registered -1.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.37.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.74%, and is 5.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.50% over the week and 2.75% over the month.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) has around 34500 employees, a market worth around $47.01B and $13.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.41 and Fwd P/E is 12.63. Profit margin for the company is 20.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.49% and -8.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.50%).

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.50% this year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 259.58M, and float is at 258.38M with Short Float at 2.40%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jensen Christopher L,the company’sEVP Human Resources. SEC filings show that Jensen Christopher L sold 9,696 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 at a price of $185.00 per share for a total of $1.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500.0 shares.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that Wuamett Jennifer (EVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $166.52 per share for $2.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30569.0 shares of the NXPI stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) that is trading -17.43% down over the past 12 months and Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is 0.46% higher over the same period. Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is 9.12% up on the 1-year trading charts.