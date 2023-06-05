Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) – The 15.76% Upside Potential Remains

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) is 33.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.07 and a high of $68.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PCOR stock was last observed hovering at around $61.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.31% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.2% off the consensus price target high of $88.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 5.7% higher than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.18, the stock is 9.93% and 11.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing 2.12% at the moment leaves the stock 14.89% off its SMA200. PCOR registered 39.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$38.56.

The stock witnessed a 18.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.19%, and is 10.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.12% over the week and 4.26% over the month.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) has around 3568 employees, a market worth around $8.69B and $774.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -36.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.83% and -7.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.00%).

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Procore Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.20% this year.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 139.65M, and float is at 121.44M with Short Float at 5.62%.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Courtemanche Craig F. Jr.,the company’sCEO & President. SEC filings show that Courtemanche Craig F. Jr. sold 24,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $59.72 per share for a total of $1.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.51 million shares.

Procore Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Singer Benjamin C (Chief Legal Officer; Secretary) sold a total of 8,147 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $61.86 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the PCOR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, Courtemanche Craig F. Jr. (CEO & President) disposed off 29,181 shares at an average price of $57.95 for $1.69 million. The insider now directly holds 894,392 shares of Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR).