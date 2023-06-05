Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) is -0.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.74 and a high of $68.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REXR stock was last observed hovering at around $53.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.98% off its average median price target of $69.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.47% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 17.71% higher than the price target low of $66.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.31, the stock is -1.01% and -2.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.22 million and changing 1.84% at the moment leaves the stock -5.20% off its SMA200. REXR registered -14.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.02.

The stock witnessed a -1.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.82%, and is 1.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 1.86% over the month.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) has around 223 employees, a market worth around $11.44B and $676.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 57.35 and Fwd P/E is 41.46. Profit margin for the company is 25.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.43% and -20.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.40% this year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 195.37M, and float is at 187.22M with Short Float at 7.36%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schwimmer Howard,the company’sCo-CEO, Co-President. SEC filings show that Schwimmer Howard sold 35,505 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 28 at a price of $55.94 per share for a total of $1.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50862.0 shares.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Lanzer David E. (General Counsel & Secretary) sold a total of 16,778 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $58.16 per share for $0.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the REXR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, Schwimmer Howard (Co-CEO, Co-President) disposed off 15,350 shares at an average price of $65.27 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 52,720 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR).

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) that is trading 1.23% up over the past 12 months and Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is -0.75% lower over the same period. STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) is 7.64% up on the 1-year trading charts.