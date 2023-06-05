Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) is 315.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.84 and a high of $4.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RMTI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.11% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 29.67% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.22, the stock is 57.83% and 84.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing 13.75% at the moment leaves the stock 156.77% off its SMA200. RMTI registered 160.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 287.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.76.

The stock witnessed a 41.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 151.19%, and is 77.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.01% over the week and 10.20% over the month.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) has around 300 employees, a market worth around $51.02M and $76.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 402.38% and 4.71% from its 52-week high.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rockwell Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.70% this year.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 18.36M, and float is at 11.36M with Short Float at 0.53%.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is trading -9.45% down over the past 12 months and Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB) that is -37.19% lower over the same period. Baxter International Inc. (BAX) is -44.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.