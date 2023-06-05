These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC)

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AAIC) is 41.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.53 and a high of $4.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AAIC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.55% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 24.55% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.15, the stock is 45.97% and 51.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing 0.48% at the moment leaves the stock 41.40% off its SMA200. AAIC registered 15.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 36.51%.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 61.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.51%, and is 53.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $117.11M and $54.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.29 and Fwd P/E is 15.37. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.03% and -1.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 123.50% this year.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.00M, and float is at 27.26M with Short Float at 0.07%.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BERCE DANIEL E,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BERCE DANIEL E bought 3,041 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 24 at a price of $3.30 per share for a total of $10038.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 65000.0 shares.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 23 that BERCE DANIEL E (Director) bought a total of 46,959 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 23 and was made at $3.19 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61959.0 shares of the AAIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 23, Konzmann Richard Ernst (EVP, CFO and Treasurer) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $3.10 for $31000.0. The insider now directly holds 199,480 shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC).

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) that is -15.90% lower over the past 12 months.