These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for The Southern Company (SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is -2.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.85 and a high of $80.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SO stock was last observed hovering at around $69.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27%.

Currently trading at $69.45, the stock is -3.53% and -3.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.84 million and changing 0.39% at the moment leaves the stock -0.58% off its SMA200. SO registered -8.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.21.

The stock witnessed a -5.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.16%, and is -0.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.53% over the week and 1.61% over the month.

The Southern Company (SO) has around 27700 employees, a market worth around $75.43B and $29.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.47 and Fwd P/E is 17.25. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.01% and -13.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 45.50% this year.

The Southern Company (SO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.09B, and float is at 1.09B with Short Float at 1.58%.

The Southern Company (SO) Insider Activity

A total of 121 insider transactions have happened at The Southern Company (SO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 65 and purchases happening 56 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DAVIS MARTIN BERNARD,the company’sEVP and CIO. SEC filings show that DAVIS MARTIN BERNARD sold 1,435 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $69.99 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74246.0 shares.

The Southern Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that FANNING THOMAS A (CEO & Chairman) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $75.16 per share for $3.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.85 million shares of the SO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, Anderson Bryan D (EVP & Pres. External Affairs) disposed off 27,426 shares at an average price of $75.11 for $2.06 million. The insider now directly holds 36,119 shares of The Southern Company (SO).

The Southern Company (SO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -3.05% down over the past 12 months and Dominion Energy Inc. (D) that is -40.44% lower over the same period. American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is -18.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.