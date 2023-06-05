These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for TotalEnergies SE (TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) is -4.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.84 and a high of $65.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TTE stock was last observed hovering at around $57.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.61% off its average median price target of $71.96 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.48% off the consensus price target high of $89.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -63.63% lower than the price target low of $36.18 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.20, the stock is -1.36% and -3.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing 2.80% at the moment leaves the stock 2.15% off its SMA200. TTE registered 3.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.99.

The stock witnessed a -1.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.67%, and is -0.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.39% over the week and 1.42% over the month.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) has around 101279 employees, a market worth around $143.17B and $257.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.25 and Fwd P/E is 5.86. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.03% and -8.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.40%).

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TotalEnergies SE (TTE) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TotalEnergies SE is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.70% this year.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.46B, and float is at 2.42B with Short Float at 0.11%.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TotalEnergies SE,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that TotalEnergies SE bought 71,980 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $31.15 per share for a total of $2.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hess Corporation (HES) that is trading 4.88% up over the past 12 months and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is 8.09% higher over the same period. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is -25.88% down on the 1-year trading charts.