Things appear to be looking up for TransUnion (TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) is 31.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.32 and a high of $90.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRU stock was last observed hovering at around $72.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.65%.

Currently trading at $74.46, the stock is 7.67% and 14.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing 2.27% at the moment leaves the stock 15.23% off its SMA200. TRU registered -11.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.05.

The stock witnessed a 13.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.84%, and is 4.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.40% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

TransUnion (TRU) has around 12200 employees, a market worth around $14.07B and $3.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.20 and Fwd P/E is 17.65. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.97% and -17.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.10% this year.

TransUnion (TRU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 193.00M, and float is at 192.10M with Short Float at 3.10%.

TransUnion (TRU) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at TransUnion (TRU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MAULDIN RICHARD DANE,the company’sEVP – Operations. SEC filings show that MAULDIN RICHARD DANE sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $72.94 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22805.0 shares.

TransUnion disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that BOSWORTH WILLIAM (Director) sold a total of 523 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $72.28 per share for $37805.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7865.0 shares of the TRU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Awad George M (Director) disposed off 7,189 shares at an average price of $72.18 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 48,483 shares of TransUnion (TRU).

TransUnion (TRU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) that is trading -17.94% down over the past 12 months and Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) that is -42.07% lower over the same period.