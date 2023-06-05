UGI Corporation (UGI) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) is -24.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.00 and a high of $44.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UGI stock was last observed hovering at around $27.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.23% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 12.31% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.06, the stock is -1.73% and -12.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.13 million and changing 1.01% at the moment leaves the stock -22.18% off its SMA200. UGI registered -34.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$664.64.

The stock witnessed a -12.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.37%, and is 1.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.24% over the week and 2.89% over the month.

UGI Corporation (UGI) has around 4700 employees, a market worth around $5.82B and $9.83B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.72. Profit margin for the company is -6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.91% and -37.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.40%).

UGI Corporation (UGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UGI Corporation (UGI) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UGI Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.00% this year.

UGI Corporation (UGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 209.86M, and float is at 208.38M with Short Float at 2.46%.

UGI Corporation (UGI) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at UGI Corporation (UGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Perreault Roger,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Perreault Roger bought 3,565 shares of the company’s common stock on May 24 at a price of $27.98 per share for a total of $99749.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41125.0 shares.

UGI Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that HERMANCE FRANK S (Director) sold a total of 12,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $38.84 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.47 million shares of the UGI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, Gaudiosi Monica M (VP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 75,000 shares at an average price of $35.31 for $2.65 million. The insider now directly holds 61,109 shares of UGI Corporation (UGI).

UGI Corporation (UGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Southern Company (SO) that is trading -8.07% down over the past 12 months and ONEOK Inc. (OKE) that is -12.13% lower over the same period. Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) is -1.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.