Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) is -77.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.41 and a high of $3.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VAPO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $0.55 for the next 12 months. It is also -1.67% off the consensus price target high of $0.60 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -22.0% lower than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.61, the stock is 0.38% and 4.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing -0.84% at the moment leaves the stock -50.18% off its SMA200. VAPO registered -79.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.32.

The stock witnessed a 2.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.34%, and is -3.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.60% over the week and 16.03% over the month.

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) has around 261 employees, a market worth around $28.51M and $62.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 49.34% and -82.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-147.60%).

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vapotherm Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.80% this year.

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.61M, and float is at 23.72M with Short Float at 7.21%.

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Army Joseph,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Army Joseph bought 476,190 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $1.05 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.64 million shares.

Vapotherm Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that WEATHERMAN ELIZABETH H (Director) bought a total of 476,190 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $1.05 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.65 million shares of the VAPO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, Berry Lance A (Director) acquired 95,238 shares at an average price of $1.05 for $100000.0. The insider now directly holds 134,887 shares of Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO).

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading 1.43% up over the past 12 months and ResMed Inc. (RMD) that is 8.85% higher over the same period. Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) is -24.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.