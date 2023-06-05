Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:VRT Stock Is Going Next

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) is 44.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.76 and a high of $20.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRT stock was last observed hovering at around $19.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.85% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -52.31% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.80, the stock is 20.34% and 36.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.02 million and changing 2.06% at the moment leaves the stock 43.56% off its SMA200. VRT registered 91.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.99.

The stock witnessed a 32.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.03%, and is 6.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.76% over the week and 4.25% over the month.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has around 27000 employees, a market worth around $7.37B and $6.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 63.46 and Fwd P/E is 13.23. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 155.15% and -3.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vertiv Holdings Co is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.00% this year.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 378.13M, and float is at 323.34M with Short Float at 2.78%.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’ Doherty Philip,the company’sManaging Director, E+I. SEC filings show that O’ Doherty Philip sold 1,144,030 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 at a price of $20.16 per share for a total of $23.06 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17.34 million shares.

Vertiv Holdings Co disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that DEANGELO JOSEPH J (Director) bought a total of 71,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $13.99 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71600.0 shares of the VRT stock.