What should you know before buying stock in Kenvue Inc. (KVUE)

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) is -5.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.75 and a high of $27.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KVUE stock was last observed hovering at around $25.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.83% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 5.37% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.55, the stock is -3.26% and -3.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.33 million and changing 1.07% at the moment leaves the stock -3.26% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.47.

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) has around 22200 employees, a market worth around $48.41B and $14.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.12 and Fwd P/E is 19.81. Profit margin for the company is 14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.23% and -8.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kenvue Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.80% this year.

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.91B, and float is at 1.90B with Short Float at 0.15%.

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ALLISON RICHARD E JR,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ALLISON RICHARD E JR bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $26.26 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20000.0 shares.