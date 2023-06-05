What should you know before buying stock in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) is 8.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.53 and a high of $64.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KNX stock was last observed hovering at around $55.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.16% off its average median price target of $65.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.84% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -13.86% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.93, the stock is 1.49% and 1.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing 2.08% at the moment leaves the stock 5.04% off its SMA200. KNX registered 19.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.63.

The stock witnessed a -1.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.83%, and is 1.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) has around 28100 employees, a market worth around $8.98B and $7.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.83 and Fwd P/E is 13.27. Profit margin for the company is 9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.78% and -11.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.20% this year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 160.91M, and float is at 144.55M with Short Float at 5.06%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Insider Activity

A total of 142 insider transactions have happened at Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 72 and purchases happening 70 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Liu Michael K,the company’sExec. VP of Ops, Knight Trans. SEC filings show that Liu Michael K sold 3,081 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 at a price of $56.68 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that KNIGHT KEVIN P (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 64,139 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $56.59 per share for $3.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the KNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, Harrington Timothy Sean (Exec Vice Pres Sales) disposed off 1,700 shares at an average price of $56.98 for $96868.0. The insider now directly holds 4,582 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX).

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) that is trading -3.92% down over the past 12 months. Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) is 9.40% up on the 1-year trading charts.