Why Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is 21.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.20 and a high of $117.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WYNN stock was last observed hovering at around $96.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.87% off its average median price target of $135.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.1% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -1.36% lower than the price target low of $99.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $100.35, the stock is -5.10% and -7.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.91 million and changing 4.01% at the moment leaves the stock 13.12% off its SMA200. WYNN registered 54.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.98.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.36%, and is -0.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.21% over the week and 3.14% over the month.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has around 27000 employees, a market worth around $10.98B and $4.23B in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.55. Profit margin for the company is -5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.90% and -14.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wynn Resorts Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.90% this year.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.75M, and float is at 96.11M with Short Float at 7.42%.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mulroy Patricia,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Mulroy Patricia sold 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $101.65 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1982.0 shares.

Wynn Resorts Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Billings Craig Scott (CEO) sold a total of 10,901 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $103.26 per share for $1.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the WYNN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, CAMERON-DOE JULIE (CFO) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $108.08 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 65,970 shares of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN).

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) that is trading 67.63% up over the past 12 months and DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) that is 84.46% higher over the same period. MGM Resorts International (MGM) is 19.07% up on the 1-year trading charts.