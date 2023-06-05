Will Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NYSE: HOMB) is 2.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.77 and a high of $26.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HOMB stock was last observed hovering at around $21.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.26% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.89% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 7.0% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.25, the stock is 9.90% and 9.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing 5.73% at the moment leaves the stock 0.40% off its SMA200. HOMB registered 3.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.64%.

The stock witnessed a 13.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.00%, and is 6.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.60% over the week and 3.47% over the month.

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) has around 2774 employees, a market worth around $4.46B and $1.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.84 and Fwd P/E is 11.53. Profit margin for the company is 33.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.60% and -11.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.30%).

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.10% this year.

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 203.46M, and float is at 189.65M with Short Float at 4.09%.

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by French Tracy,the company’sCentennial Bank CEO/President. SEC filings show that French Tracy sold 51,367 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $24.21 per share for a total of $1.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Hickman James Pat (Director) sold a total of 7,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $25.50 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the HOMB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Hickman James Pat (Director) disposed off 10,900 shares at an average price of $25.50 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 123,900 shares of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB).

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cadence Bank (CADE) that is trading -25.48% down over the past 12 months and BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) that is 2.00% higher over the same period. Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) is -16.04% down on the 1-year trading charts.