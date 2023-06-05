Will Waste Management Inc. (WM) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) is 5.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $138.89 and a high of $175.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WM stock was last observed hovering at around $162.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.16%.

Currently trading at $164.96, the stock is -0.56% and 0.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing 1.33% at the moment leaves the stock 2.46% off its SMA200. WM registered 4.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.50.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.91%, and is 1.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.21% over the week and 1.14% over the month.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) has around 49500 employees, a market worth around $66.23B and $19.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.17 and Fwd P/E is 24.40. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.77% and -6.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Waste Management Inc. (WM) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Waste Management Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.60% this year.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 407.40M, and float is at 405.67M with Short Float at 1.15%.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Waste Management Inc. (WM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nagy Leslie K,the company’sVP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Nagy Leslie K sold 800 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $151.11 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5210.0 shares.

Waste Management Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Nagy Leslie K (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 60 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $153.40 per share for $9204.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6010.0 shares of the WM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 21, Carrasco Rafael (SVP Operations) disposed off 55 shares at an average price of $153.80 for $8459.0. The insider now directly holds 12,100 shares of Waste Management Inc. (WM).

Waste Management Inc. (WM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ecolab Inc. (ECL) that is trading 6.28% up over the past 12 months and Republic Services Inc. (RSG) that is 7.86% higher over the same period. Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) is 9.48% up on the 1-year trading charts.