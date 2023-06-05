Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) is -0.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.45 and a high of $124.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZM stock was last observed hovering at around $67.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.74% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.1% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are -3.22% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.09, the stock is 2.02% and 0.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.73 million and changing -1.09% at the moment leaves the stock -9.10% off its SMA200. ZM registered -37.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.71.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 10.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.25%, and is 3.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.19% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) has around 8484 employees, a market worth around $20.18B and $4.42B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.31. Profit margin for the company is 0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.98% and -45.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) is a “Hold”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 25 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.40% this year.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 295.41M, and float is at 214.78M with Short Float at 6.73%.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Insider Activity

A total of 91 insider transactions have happened at Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 63 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bawa Aparna,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Bawa Aparna sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 at a price of $65.14 per share for a total of $0.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15119.0 shares.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 30 that Steckelberg Kelly (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,224 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 30 and was made at $65.18 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ZM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, Bawa Aparna (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $63.52 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 22,119 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM).