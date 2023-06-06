Asana Inc. (ASAN) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 60.49% Change This Year

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) is 60.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.32 and a high of $29.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASAN stock was last observed hovering at around $22.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $23.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.94% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -121.0% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.10, the stock is 12.45% and 16.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.24 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 20.14% off its SMA200. ASAN registered -8.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 22.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$13.08.

The stock witnessed a 39.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.34%, and is 4.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.98% over the week and 5.57% over the month.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) has around 1782 employees, a market worth around $4.93B and $579.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -64.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.23% and -25.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-102.30%).

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Asana Inc. (ASAN) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Asana Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.70% this year.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 216.41M, and float is at 79.39M with Short Float at 14.34%.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Asana Inc. (ASAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wan Tim M,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Wan Tim M sold 3,336 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $20.86 per share for a total of $69583.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.6 million shares.

Asana Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that LACEY ELEANOR B (GC, Corporate Secretary) sold a total of 1,321 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $20.86 per share for $27554.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the ASAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20, LACEY ELEANOR B (GC, Corporate Secretary) disposed off 689 shares at an average price of $21.58 for $14869.0. The insider now directly holds 166,621 shares of Asana Inc. (ASAN).