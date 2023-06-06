Cadence Bank (CADE): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:CADE Stock Is Going Next

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is -22.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.95 and a high of $29.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CADE stock was last observed hovering at around $19.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.93% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 1.74% higher than the price target low of $19.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.16, the stock is 2.84% and -2.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing -2.79% at the moment leaves the stock -21.99% off its SMA200. CADE registered -29.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.47%.

The stock witnessed a 6.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.05%, and is 0.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.58% over the week and 4.34% over the month.

Cadence Bank (CADE) has around 4596 employees, a market worth around $3.29B and $1.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.47 and Fwd P/E is 7.01. Profit margin for the company is 23.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.04% and -34.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.20%).

Cadence Bank (CADE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cadence Bank (CADE) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cadence Bank is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.80% this year.

Cadence Bank (CADE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 182.46M, and float is at 154.70M with Short Float at 5.30%.

Cadence Bank (CADE) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Cadence Bank (CADE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 19 times.

Cadence Bank (CADE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading -11.79% down over the past 12 months and Regions Financial Corporation (RF) that is -18.68% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -10.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.