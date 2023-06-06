COMP Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Compass Inc. (COMP) Now

Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) is 64.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.84 and a high of $6.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COMP stock was last observed hovering at around $3.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $4.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -9.71% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.84, the stock is 6.08% and 20.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing -1.54% at the moment leaves the stock 25.91% off its SMA200. COMP registered -42.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 19.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.95.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 75.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.29%, and is 11.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.94% over the week and 8.57% over the month.

Compass Inc. (COMP) has around 3191 employees, a market worth around $1.68B and $5.58B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 108.70% and -44.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-84.20%).

Compass Inc. (COMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Compass Inc. (COMP) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Compass Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.20% this year.

Compass Inc. (COMP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 450.06M, and float is at 397.11M with Short Float at 4.31%.

Compass Inc. (COMP) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Compass Inc. (COMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wilkie Danielle J.,the company’sPresident, Customer Success. SEC filings show that Wilkie Danielle J. sold 1,116 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $2.67 per share for a total of $2980.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604.0 shares.

Compass Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that Wilkie Danielle J. (President, Customer Success) sold a total of 6,464 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $2.15 per share for $13890.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 604.0 shares of the COMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 07, Wilkie Danielle J. (President, Customer Success) disposed off 1,109 shares at an average price of $2.85 for $3161.0. The insider now directly holds 604 shares of Compass Inc. (COMP).