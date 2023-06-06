Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -4.54% Change This Year

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is -4.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.69 and a high of $119.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XOM stock was last observed hovering at around $105.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.88% off the consensus price target high of $146.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are 4.28% higher than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $105.29, the stock is -0.46% and -4.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.61 million and changing -0.44% at the moment leaves the stock -1.43% off its SMA200. XOM registered 7.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.09.

The stock witnessed a -0.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.49%, and is 0.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) has around 62000 employees, a market worth around $416.03B and $394.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.13 and Fwd P/E is 11.28. Profit margin for the company is 15.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.49% and -12.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.30%).

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 146.40% this year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.10B, and float is at 4.02B with Short Float at 0.83%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Talley Darrin L,the company’sVice President. SEC filings show that Talley Darrin L sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $116.11 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29272.0 shares.

Exxon Mobil Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Talley Darrin L (Vice President) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $115.50 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31772.0 shares of the XOM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Fox Leonard M. (Vice President and Controller) disposed off 12,000 shares at an average price of $104.68 for $1.26 million. The insider now directly holds 188,497 shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM).

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chevron Corporation (CVX) that is -11.64% lower over the past 12 months. Shell plc (SHEL) is -2.58% down on the 1-year trading charts.