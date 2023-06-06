GOTU Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Now

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) is 10.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.64 and a high of $5.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GOTU stock was last observed hovering at around $2.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $35.44 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.41% off the consensus price target high of $46.69 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 88.89% higher than the price target low of $23.49 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.61, the stock is -7.02% and -21.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.2 million and changing -6.45% at the moment leaves the stock 1.24% off its SMA200. GOTU registered 97.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 107.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.36.

The stock witnessed a -11.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.70%, and is 4.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.50% over the week and 8.61% over the month.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has around 4002 employees, a market worth around $621.34M and $352.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 652.50 and Fwd P/E is 11.86. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 307.69% and -52.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.30%).

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 100.40% this year.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 259.59M, and float is at 252.29M with Short Float at 3.93%.