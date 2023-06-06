Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) on Track to Reach $20.50 in a Year

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) is 8.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.51 and a high of $20.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HST stock was last observed hovering at around $17.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.3% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -2.41% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.41, the stock is 2.26% and 5.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.87 million and changing -1.08% at the moment leaves the stock 1.97% off its SMA200. HST registered -14.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.86.

The stock witnessed a 0.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.71%, and is 3.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.41% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) has around 165 employees, a market worth around $11.78B and $5.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.43 and Fwd P/E is 18.52. Profit margin for the company is 15.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.03% and -17.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.20% this year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 713.40M, and float is at 706.78M with Short Float at 4.24%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TYRRELL NATHAN S,the company’sExec. VP, Investments. SEC filings show that TYRRELL NATHAN S sold 10,707 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $21.00 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) that is trading 1.28% up over the past 12 months and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) that is -10.91% lower over the same period. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is -40.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.