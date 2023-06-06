Is Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) a good stock to buy now?

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) is 71.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.56 and a high of $19.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RELY stock was last observed hovering at around $19.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.83% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 6.71% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.59, the stock is 6.92% and 11.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing 2.08% at the moment leaves the stock 49.99% off its SMA200. RELY registered 66.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 86.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$29.37.

The stock witnessed a 7.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.21%, and is 14.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.46% over the week and 3.57% over the month.

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $3.37B and $721.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 159.13% and 1.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.40%).

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Remitly Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -188.00% this year.

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 175.11M, and float is at 138.15M with Short Float at 2.02%.

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hug Joshua,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Hug Joshua sold 18,434 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 at a price of $17.28 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.15 million shares.

Remitly Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Hug Joshua (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 7,354 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $15.49 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.15 million shares of the RELY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, Yoakum Rene (EVP, Customer and Culture) disposed off 5,427 shares at an average price of $9.94 for $53955.0. The insider now directly holds 286 shares of Remitly Global Inc. (RELY).

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include eBay Inc. (EBAY) that is trading -5.19% down over the past 12 months. The Western Union Company (WU) is -34.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.