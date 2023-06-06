NiSource Inc. (NI): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:NI Stock Is Going Next

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is -2.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.78 and a high of $32.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NI stock was last observed hovering at around $26.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.88% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 10.77% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.77, the stock is -2.92% and -4.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.3 million and changing 0.04% at the moment leaves the stock -2.62% off its SMA200. NI registered -14.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.61.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.87%, and is -0.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.80% over the week and 1.69% over the month.

NiSource Inc. (NI) has around 7117 employees, a market worth around $11.02B and $5.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.16 and Fwd P/E is 16.04. Profit margin for the company is 11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.57% and -16.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

NiSource Inc. (NI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NiSource Inc. (NI) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NiSource Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.20% this year.

NiSource Inc. (NI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 412.80M, and float is at 404.59M with Short Float at 1.76%.

NiSource Inc. (NI) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at NiSource Inc. (NI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cuccia Kimberly S,the company’sSVP, GC & Corp Sec. SEC filings show that Cuccia Kimberly S sold 11,157 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 at a price of $28.54 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20329.0 shares.

NiSource Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Berman Melanie B. (SVP & CHRO) sold a total of 4,824 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $27.89 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13933.0 shares of the NI stock.

NiSource Inc. (NI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ONEOK Inc. (OKE) that is trading -12.89% down over the past 12 months and Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) that is -1.72% lower over the same period.