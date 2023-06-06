Positives for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) as stock gains in recent trading

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) is 9.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.03 and a high of $0.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DXF stock was last observed hovering at around $0.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.21, the stock is 1.51% and 18.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.3 million and changing -0.05% at the moment leaves the stock -12.34% off its SMA200. DXF registered -65.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.11.

The stock witnessed a -18.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.73%, and is 14.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.74% over the week and 18.79% over the month.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $4.89M and -$18.92M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 585.33% and -77.16% from its 52-week high.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.78M, and float is at 23.78M with Short Float at 1.53%.