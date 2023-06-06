Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) is -62.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.43 and a high of $9.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RYAM stock was last observed hovering at around $3.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $5.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.14% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 17.5% higher than the price target low of $4.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.63, the stock is -16.67% and -29.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.3 million and changing -3.20% at the moment leaves the stock -38.93% off its SMA200. RYAM registered 0.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.47.

The stock witnessed a -31.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.30%, and is -10.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.34% over the week and 8.42% over the month.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $220.01M and $1.83B in sales. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.08% and -63.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.20% this year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.50M, and float is at 61.24M with Short Float at 11.17%.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Posze James L Jr,the company’sCAO & SVP, Human Resources. SEC filings show that Posze James L Jr bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $3.51 per share for a total of $10530.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 30 that Hicks Joshua C. (SVP, High Purity Cellulose) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 30 and was made at $3.65 per share for $36500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89595.0 shares of the RYAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 25, Hicks Joshua C. (SVP, High Purity Cellulose) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $3.96 for $39600.0. The insider now directly holds 79,595 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM).

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Balchem Corporation (BCPC) that is trading 0.47% up over the past 12 months and Stepan Company (SCL) that is -15.18% lower over the same period.