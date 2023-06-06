Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) is 2.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.31 and a high of $3.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SHCR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $2.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 18.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.64, the stock is 11.83% and 4.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing -2.38% at the moment leaves the stock -14.36% off its SMA200. SHCR registered -48.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$7.01.

The stock witnessed a 7.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.92%, and is 13.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.11% over the week and 7.27% over the month.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) has around 3485 employees, a market worth around $554.76M and $458.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.19% and -48.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.70%).

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sharecare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.70% this year.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 352.92M, and float is at 317.85M with Short Float at 2.32%.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Blalock Michael,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Blalock Michael bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $2.55 per share for a total of $15276.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Sharecare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Blalock Michael (Chief Accounting Officer) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $2.55 per share for $10201.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the SHCR stock.