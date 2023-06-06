Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) is -0.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.06 and a high of $24.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STWD stock was last observed hovering at around $18.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.55% off the consensus price target high of $23.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 1.62% higher than the price target low of $18.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.20, the stock is 6.88% and 5.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.43 million and changing -1.09% at the moment leaves the stock -6.59% off its SMA200. STWD registered -22.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.05%.

The stock witnessed a 12.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.48%, and is 3.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.00% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) has around 290 employees, a market worth around $5.48B and $2.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.64 and Fwd P/E is 8.83. Distance from 52-week low is 13.33% and -24.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.00% this year.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 308.41M, and float is at 293.93M with Short Float at 8.43%.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sossen Andrew Jay,the company’sCOO and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Sossen Andrew Jay sold 18,155 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $21.11 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) that is trading -26.39% down over the past 12 months and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) that is -22.15% lower over the same period. Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) is -22.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.