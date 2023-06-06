These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is -39.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.40 and a high of $87.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CMA stock was last observed hovering at around $40.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.59% off its average median price target of $54.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.57% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 3.95% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.34, the stock is 8.62% and 0.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.72 million and changing -1.44% at the moment leaves the stock -35.96% off its SMA200. CMA registered -51.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.67%.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 29.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.66%, and is 3.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.80% over the week and 6.65% over the month.

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) has around 7280 employees, a market worth around $4.95B and $3.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.24 and Fwd P/E is 5.22. Profit margin for the company is 39.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.04% and -53.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.60%).

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Comerica Incorporated (CMA) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Comerica Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.40% this year.

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 131.00M, and float is at 130.17M with Short Float at 6.18%.

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Insider Activity

A total of 109 insider transactions have happened at Comerica Incorporated (CMA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 76 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McKinney Cassandra M.,the company’sEVP. SEC filings show that McKinney Cassandra M. sold 362 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 31 at a price of $72.70 per share for a total of $26316.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6250.0 shares.

Comerica Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that McKinney Cassandra M. (EVP) sold a total of 3,262 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $72.76 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6825.0 shares of the CMA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Bridges Wendy (EVP) disposed off 4,447 shares at an average price of $72.07 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 12,187 shares of Comerica Incorporated (CMA).

Comerica Incorporated (CMA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UBS Group AG (UBS) that is trading 6.13% up over the past 12 months. Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) is -33.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.