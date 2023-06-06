Things appear to be looking up for Coherent Corp. (COHR)

Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR) is 7.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.29 and a high of $64.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COHR stock was last observed hovering at around $38.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.15% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.49% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -30.45% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.83, the stock is 17.10% and 12.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.67 million and changing -2.95% at the moment leaves the stock -0.17% off its SMA200. COHR registered -40.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.85.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 20.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.55%, and is 2.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.46% over the week and 5.73% over the month.

Coherent Corp. (COHR) has around 23658 employees, a market worth around $5.05B and $4.84B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.55. Profit margin for the company is -3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.89% and -41.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Coherent Corp. (COHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coherent Corp. (COHR) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coherent Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.00% this year.

Coherent Corp. (COHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 139.11M, and float is at 136.45M with Short Float at 7.00%.

Coherent Corp. (COHR) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Coherent Corp. (COHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CORASANTI JOSEPH J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that CORASANTI JOSEPH J sold 8,270 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $38.38 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84496.0 shares.

Coherent Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 30 that Eng Julie Sheridan (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 2,966 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 30 and was made at $40.50 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17230.0 shares of the COHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, RAYMOND MARY JANE (CFO & Treasurer) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $41.05 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 175,856 shares of Coherent Corp. (COHR).

Coherent Corp. (COHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading -14.95% down over the past 12 months and LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) that is -5.73% lower over the same period. Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) is -35.88% down on the 1-year trading charts.