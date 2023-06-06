What should you know before buying stock in SITE Centers Corp. (SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) is -9.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.42 and a high of $15.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SITC stock was last observed hovering at around $12.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.19% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -2.92% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.35, the stock is 4.31% and 3.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.07 million and changing -1.28% at the moment leaves the stock -2.01% off its SMA200. SITC registered -19.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.87.

The stock witnessed a 3.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.30%, and is 6.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) has around 267 employees, a market worth around $2.47B and $556.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.69 and Fwd P/E is 66.76. Profit margin for the company is 28.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.52% and -20.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SITE Centers Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.50% this year.

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 209.97M, and float is at 176.38M with Short Float at 3.77%.

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cattonar John M,the company’sEVP & Chief Investment Officer. SEC filings show that Cattonar John M sold 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 27 at a price of $13.61 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40922.0 shares.