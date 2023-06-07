AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) is 11.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $10.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.57, the stock is -2.00% and 1.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.05 million and changing -0.63% at the moment leaves the stock -26.62% off its SMA200. APE registered a gain of 57.71% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$147.42.

The stock witnessed a 0.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.80%, and is -1.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.94% over the week and 3.79% over the month.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) has around 2787 employees, a market worth around $2.33B and $4.08B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 141.54% and -85.05% from its 52-week high.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 974.19M, and float is at 971.53M with Short Float at 2.98%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Antara Capital LP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Antara Capital LP sold 337,380 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $1.59 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143.16 million shares.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Antara Capital LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,207,946 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $1.62 per share for $1.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 143.49 million shares of the APE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, Antara Capital LP (10% Owner) disposed off 500,000 shares at an average price of $1.60 for $0.8 million. The insider now directly holds 144,702,848 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE).