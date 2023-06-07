Analysts suggest ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) could spike 49.4% in a year

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) is -10.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.38 and a high of $7.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.4% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -1.2% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.06, the stock is 2.44% and 0.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.94 million and changing -1.36% at the moment leaves the stock -9.90% off its SMA200. ARR registered -33.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$4.82.

The stock witnessed a -0.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.42%, and is 0.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.17% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 4.51. Distance from 52-week low is 15.53% and -36.59% from its 52-week high.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.80% this year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 184.59M, and float is at 130.89M with Short Float at 14.63%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zimmer Jeffrey J,the company’sCo-CEO and President. SEC filings show that Zimmer Jeffrey J sold 33,378 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $5.82 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) that is trading -38.74% down over the past 12 months and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) that is -19.90% lower over the same period. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) is -28.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.