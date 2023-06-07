Analysts suggest Unity Software Inc. (U) could spike 45.7% in a year

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) is 25.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.22 and a high of $58.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The U stock was last observed hovering at around $36.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.7% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -198.67% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.84, the stock is 20.99% and 23.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 43.47 million and changing -1.32% at the moment leaves the stock 10.77% off its SMA200. U registered -14.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$22.69.

The stock witnessed a 35.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.20%, and is 24.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.37% over the week and 6.72% over the month.

Unity Software Inc. (U) has around 7703 employees, a market worth around $13.19B and $1.57B in sales. Fwd P/E is 40.27. Profit margin for the company is -63.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.90% and -38.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.70%).

Unity Software Inc. (U) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unity Software Inc. (U) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unity Software Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.20% this year.

Unity Software Inc. (U) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 375.91M, and float is at 323.20M with Short Float at 6.80%.

Unity Software Inc. (U) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Unity Software Inc. (U) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dovrat Shlomo,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Dovrat Shlomo sold 116,775 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $29.91 per share for a total of $3.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Unity Software Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Carpenter Carol W. (SVP & Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $29.09 per share for $58180.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the U stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, RICCITIELLO JOHN S. (President and CEO) disposed off 36,939 shares at an average price of $27.72 for $1.02 million. The insider now directly holds 3,211,394 shares of Unity Software Inc. (U).

Unity Software Inc. (U): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Roblox Corporation (RBLX) that is trading 37.77% up over the past 12 months. Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) is 3.84% up on the 1-year trading charts.