Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) is 11.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.62 and a high of $74.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APO stock was last observed hovering at around $70.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43%.

Currently trading at $70.93, the stock is 9.55% and 12.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.34 million and changing 0.61% at the moment leaves the stock 14.44% off its SMA200. APO registered 22.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $58.07.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 17.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.38%, and is 6.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) has around 2540 employees, a market worth around $39.26B and $13.32B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.13. Profit margin for the company is -10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.48% and -4.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.70%).

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apollo Global Management Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -173.20% this year.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 584.12M, and float is at 328.86M with Short Float at 2.96%.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HARRIS JOSHUA,the company’s. SEC filings show that HARRIS JOSHUA sold 3,323 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $67.51 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33.74 million shares.

Apollo Global Management Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 30 that HARRIS JOSHUA () sold a total of 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 30 and was made at $66.44 per share for $19.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33.75 million shares of the APO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, HARRIS JOSHUA () disposed off 198,802 shares at an average price of $65.67 for $13.06 million. The insider now directly holds 34,045,006 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO).