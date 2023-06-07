Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) is 66.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.62 and a high of $5.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACHR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.0% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 37.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.12, the stock is 11.79% and 26.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.98 million and changing 4.00% at the moment leaves the stock 17.17% off its SMA200. ACHR registered -35.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 22.83%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.83.

The stock witnessed a 47.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.35%, and is 1.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.33% over the week and 8.84% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 92.59% and -39.59% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 10.20% this year.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 243.59M, and float is at 129.86M with Short Float at 9.76%.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Adcock Brett,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Adcock Brett sold 16,920 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $3.08 per share for a total of $52156.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Archer Aviation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Adcock Brett (10% Owner) sold a total of 243,560 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $3.01 per share for $0.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ACHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, Adcock Brett (10% Owner) disposed off 21,740 shares at an average price of $3.06 for $66559.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR).